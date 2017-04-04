Forget cinematic story trailers. Put away your behind-the-scenes development footage. I just want to see what the hell Quake Champions looks like, and Bethesda finally has my back.

The publisher and developer id Software released a “raw gameplay” trailer for their upcoming competitive online shooter Quake Champions. This new two-minute clip doesn’t have an ominous voice over. It doesn’t set the scene for an epic narrative. All it does is show the blistering, 60 frames-per-second deathmatch action.

Quake Champions is entering into an early closed testing phase this week. Fans can sign up to get an invite from the game’s official site to try out the shooter before it rolls out to PC as a full release at some point in the future.

But if you’re a bit more hardcore about your Quake, you can move on from the beta straight into the game’s esports scene. Bethesda announced today that is is planning a Quake Champions tournament for the Quakecon fan event coming to Dallas on August 24 through August 27. To enter that tournament, players should buy a Bring Your Own Computer seat through the Quakecon website, and that will get you entry into the qualifier competition.

In the meantime, I’m gonna go back to watching this gameplay video over and over again until the beta starts.