Gears of War 4 developer The Coalition is launching an April update that includes an Easter event where you can hunt enemies with bunny hoods.

The monthly update kicks off with “Bunny Hunt,” an Easter-themed game mode that brings back the oversized Bunny Heads from previous games into a new variation of Guardian.

On top of that, fans will get to unwrap five Chocolate Easter Egg-themed weapon skins by registering on GearsofWar.com and completing challenges in a special play list. The event starts next week and culminates on April 14.

The update also delivers two two maps from Gears of War 3, updated and refined to Gears of War 4: Hotel and The Slab.

Hotel was a classic part of the Gears 3 lineup, and developers at The Coalition are bringing it back with a new look. Hotel is now set on a misty cliff-side, with a long-abandoned reclaimed beauty look that feels right at home in Gears 4.

Combat still has a distinct feel between the inside and outside environments, with the longer-range street fight clearly separated from the frantic cover-to-cover battle on the interior. New weapon swaps like the Embar now appear on the map, freshening up the familiarity of Hotel.

Cell Block 38 in The Slab was where Gears of War began. Last seen as a post-launch map for Gears of War 3, this map returns players Marcus Fenix’s prison. The map includes a windflare that comes dangerously close to the prison. The Slab has a unique two-lane opening separated by an interior courtyard, encouraging plenty of Gnasher and ranged combat despite the smaller size of the map.

Both maps will be available for Season Pass holders to play from today in the Developer Playlist, with Double XP and 20 percent Bonus Credits to boot. Hotel and The Slab will be available for all to play in Public Matchmaking from April 11 onwards.