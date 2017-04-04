Mass Effect: Andromeda is getting some Band-aids for its boo boos.

BioWare today detailed a patch for its sci-fi role-playing game that is coming Thursday, April 6. Mass Effect: Andromeda launched on March 21 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and received criticism from players for its unnatural animations and faces. This patch will improve at least some of those issues and address other player complaints.

According to BioWare, the update will include the following changes:

Allow you to skip ahead when travelling between planets in the galaxy map.

Increase the inventory limits.

Improve the appearance of eyes for humans and Asari characters.

Decrease the cost of remnant decryption keys and making them more accessible at merchants.

Improve localized voice over lip sync.

Fix Ryder’s movements when running in a zig zag pattern.

Improve matchmaking and latency in multiplayer.

BioWare also detailed improvements that will roll out in additional patches over the next two months. These will:

Give more options and variety in the character creator.

Add improvements to hair and general appearance for characters.

Bring ongoing improvements to cinematic scenes and animations.

Add improvements to male romance options for Scott Ryder.

Implement adjustments to conversations with Hainly Abrams.

Sure, Mass Effect: Andromeda has its problems, but at least its developer is working on fixing them. Of course, you could argue that the game should have been delayed if it needs this much post-launch support.