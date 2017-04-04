United Kingdom developer PaperSeven and Vision Games are releasing Blackwood Crossing today on the PlayStation 4 and tomorrow on the Xbox One and the PC.

The title is the first from Brighton, England-based PaperSeven. Blackwood Crossing explores the relationship between Scarlett and Finn, orphaned siblings growing apart as Scarlett enters adolescence. When they cross paths with a mysterious figure, a seemingly ordinary train ride evolves into a magical story of life, love and loss.

The game will see players assuming the role of Scarlett, exploring ever-changing surroundings and solving a range of challenging puzzles as she tries to navigate her way through the unpredictabilities of the world around her.

The game sells for $16 in the US, with £12.99 / €15.99 pricing for the U.K. and Europe.

“We’re thrilled to see Blackwood Crossing finally hit the stores, and hope players feel as connected to Finn and Scarlett’s story as we do”, said Alice Guy, cofounder of PaperSeven, in a statement. “Our goal was to build a world with a unique character, a world grounded in surreal magic that confounds player expectations. We wanted to create a dreamlike logic, where fantastical events make perfect sense within the context of the game.”

Blackwood Crossing is the first major release from a team made up of former Disney Black Rock Studio developers, as well as Oliver Reid-Smith, writer of The Room.

Blackwood Crossing is developed by PaperSeven and published by Vision Games Publishing. The game is ESRB rated “E” (Everyone) with Mild Language. The game will be available tomorrow on the Xbox One and on the PC via Steam.