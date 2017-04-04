Pyze has launched an enterprise edition of its advanced user intelligence and marketing platform. It will help big companies deal with such problems as keeping track of marketing offers for users who engage with more than one division in the company.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Pyze provides an intelligence and marketing platform that enables mobile and web app businesses to organically grow users by automating segmentation, personalization, engagement, and conversion.

It’s like taking the lessons that mobile game companies and Amazon.com have learned and applying them to the enterprise, said Prabhjot Singh, cofounder and president of Pyze, in an interview with VentureBeat.

“This is driven by customer demand from enterprises,” Singh said. “Today, it is really hard for a brand to understand user actions across the enterprise. When someone buys something on a website or a store, it’s hard to piece a holistic picture of that customer. With Pyze, we will make it simple for any brand to get that user behavior.”

Image Credit: Pyze

Pyze is already used by the developers and publishers of more than 1,000 mobile and web apps. The latest enterprise version of the Pyze Growth Intelligence platform lets enterprises conduct growth automation campaigns, automated segmentation, and visual queries. The enterprise can influence user behavior across applications, platforms, web, mobile, and desktop channels.

The company was founded with the mission to provide sophisticated marketing automation and intelligence-based tools to app publishers of all sizes. Its flagship product, the Pyze Growth Intelligence platform, automatically correlates data from multiple sources, using machine learning and deep contextualization to cluster users based on common traits and behavior.

To address the growing frustration with manual data analysis at large enterprises and brands, Pyze is releasing new capabilities that automate cross-app analytics, campaigns, and personalization with Pyze Enterprise Edition.

Image Credit: Pyze

Pyze has added support to its platform to ingest CRM, third-party, and customer data sets for use in conjunction with data collected from apps and websites. This allows for cross-platform automated segmentation, aggregation, analysis, and campaigns.

The new edition enables automated segmentation using intelligence explorations and event funnel analysis and personalization now available across multiple apps, websites, and data sources. Enterprises can use this to sell, upsell, and target users, Singh said.

Pyze was founded in 2013.