Sega’s pistol-wielding witch is up to something.

The publisher has launched a countdown on its site for something related to Bayonetta, its stylish action series. The timer ends in about seven days.

We don’t know what this is signifying, although Sega recently released an 8-bit version of Bayonetta on Steam as an April’s Fool joke. Some think this could be a prelude to PC releases of Bayonetta and its sequel. It’s also possible that this could be a tease for a Bayonetta 3 or some other project (like ports for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch).

Sega released the first Bayonetta in 2010. It came from director Hideki Kamiya, who previously worked on the Devil May Cry series. Bayonetta 2 came out in 2014 as a Wii U exclusive published by Nintendo. Bayonetta herself also appeared in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS as a downloadable character.