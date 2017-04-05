These days, Disney doesn’t make many (non-mobile) video game tie-ins for it animated features. But Cars 3 is passing the trend.

Disney announced today that Cars 3: Driven to Win will launch on June 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U. That’s just a few days before Cars 3 the movie comes out on June 16.

Like the 2011 Cars 2 game, Driven to Win is a racer featuring characters from the film. Similar to the Mario Kart series, players can use weapons and other gadgets to take out other racers. Avalanche Software, which developed the Cars 2 game, is returning for the sequel.

Avalanche worked for Disney for about a decade, notably creating the Disney Infinity toys-to-life series. Disney shut down that franchise in 2016, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment acquired Avalanche from the Mouse House shortly afterward in January 2017. This is Avalanche’s first project since becoming a Warner Bros. studio.

“It’s been an amazing experience to work with the team at Pixar once again for this new game for the beloved Cars franchise,” said John Blackburn, vice president and studio head of Avalanche Software, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “With Cars 3: Driven to Win, we wanted to create a game that allows fans to extend their experience with this great film, and also feel the thrill of speeding through the tracks, participating in races, and mastering tricks and techniques for fun with the whole family.”

Driven to Win will include more than 20 racers. The game will take place after the events of the film, so it’ll feature a new story and not a retelling of the movie.