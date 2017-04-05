Double Fine Productions will kick off another Amnesia Fortnight game jam soon, and this time it will do so with fan voting enabled by Humble Bundle.

By purchasing the Amnesia Fortnight 2017 Humble Bundle (a package of games that benefits charity) before Friday, fans will be able to vote for projects pitched by Double Fine team members during the company’s internal employee game jam known as Amnesia Fortnight.

The fans will also get a bundle of old Amnesia Fortnight prototypes to play, as well as the documentary series from previous Amnesia Fortnight game jams in 2012 and 2014. Fans can also get this year’s prototypes to play.

Amnesia Fortnight is an internal game jam in which the Double Fine development teams drop what they’re doing and work on prototypes for new games, with each game idea coming from a different team member. It was originally designed as a break from traditionally long development cycles to make something different for a while. But in later years it became a public event, and provided prototypes for games such as Costume Quest, Hack n’ Slash and Stacking.

Voting for this year’s 25 proposed projects will conclude on April 7 at 10am Pacific time, and the two projects with the highest vote counts, along with two other projects (one picked by founder Tim Schafer and the other by the studio) will be made into prototypes over the course of two weeks from April 12 – April 25.

As in previous years, 2 Player Productions will create daily video documentary episodes so people can watch along at home, and get a glimpse into how games come together. To get an overview of the whole experience, check out the 2014 Amnesia Fortnight series here.