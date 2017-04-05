Microsoft will reveal details of its Project Scorpio video game console tomorrow with Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry site.

Microsoft officials confirmed that they have given an exclusive on the news to Digital Foundry, despite our pleading and crying and anger about why GamesBeat didn’t get the scoop. (If anyone else wants to leak the news to us, you are welcome to do so). Microsoft tells us they aren’t doing interviews after the reveal.

The news is expected to focus on the hardware details. Microsoft has already said that the Scorpio system will run at 6 teraflops, far faster than the Xbox One’s 1.3 teraflops performance. The 6 teraflops is on par with where the top gaming PCs were a year ago.

To clear up the speculation: @digitalfoundry will have an exclusive Xbox Scorpio reveal on @eurogamer this Thursday at 2pm UK / 6am Pacific. pic.twitter.com/bacxOGerjJ — Digital Foundry (@digitalfoundry) April 4, 2017

It’s not clear which games will be shown off soon. Among the titles Microsoft has in the works are Forza 7, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3 from its first-party studios.

Microsoft has also said the machine will support 4K gaming, 320 gigabytes per second of memory bandwidth, and eight central processing unit cores.