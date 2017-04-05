Microsoft is planning to start pushing out the free Windows 10 Creators Update on April 11. As is often the case, this will be a gradual rollout, meaning not everyone will get the update on day one. Microsoft will slowly ramp up the update’s release — but starting today, you can get the latest build of Windows 10 without waiting.

You can use the Windows 10 Update Assistant and avoid having to convince Windows Update to serve the Creators Update to you. On the Windows 10 computer you want to update, head to microsoft.com/software-download/windows10, and click the blue “Update now” button. This will download the Windows 10 Update Assistant (about 6MB).

After opening the downloaded file, you should see a screen like the one below. Click on the “Update Now” button at the bottom right.

The assistant will perform basic checks on your hardware and start the download process if everything looks good (it should be if you already have Windows 10 installed). You can keep using your computer while the update downloads, choose when to actually update, and roll back if you do not like the Creators Update.

After verifying the download, the assistant will start preparing the update process automatically.

The assistant will automatically restart your computer after a 30-minute countdown. The actual installation can take up to 90 minutes. Click the “Restart now” button in the bottom right or “Restart later” in the bottom left to delay it.

After your computer restarts, the setup will ask you to verify Windows 10’s privacy settings. Then you can sign in and Windows 10 will go through the final steps to finish installing the update. Finally, Edge will open up and greet you with a “Welcome to the Windows 10 Creators Update” message.

Installing large Windows 10 updates is a long process, but Microsoft has made it quite smooth overall. Given that the update is free, there is no reason for you not to get it as soon as possible.