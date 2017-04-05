Who would have guessed Tracer got her catchphrase from Torbjörn?

Blizzard has released the newest issue of its Overwatch digital comic series, showing players a rare glimpse of how the team operated and interacted with each other before it fell apart. Overwatch the game takes place after the group’s disbandment, and the team-based shooter doesn’t feature much in the way of a plot. But these comics give players a better look at the colorful cast of characters.

The story seems to be a prelude to the King’s Row Uprising, an event that Blizzard teased earlier in the week with a short video that noted information would be “declassified” on April 11. Come then, we might be seeing another comic or perhaps some new in-game content (maybe a new skin for Tracer that matches her look in the comic).

Overwatch came out last May for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and quickly developed a following, becoming a new hit for Blizzard. The developer has consistently worked to keep players invested with holiday events, new characters and maps, and connected media like these comics.

