Sony is expected to deploy the PlayStation VR headsets in arcades in the Japanese market, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

A new “location-based entertainment” division at Sony Interactive Entertainment will lead the initiative and find partners in Japan. VR arcades are starting to become popular in Japan as testing grounds for new innovations in gaming, and VR headset rival HTC Vive is also opening VR arcades in places like China.

Since VR can still be pretty expensive for the home market, with the total costs running close to $1,000, the arcades are a good place for fans to check out new VR content in a social way. If fans pay something like $10 for an hour, the VR industry can make money without giving consumers sticker shock.

Sony hasn’t offered any comment on the report yet.