The Nintendo Switch game console has been a big hit since its debut a month ago, but its short three-hour battery life and weak kickstand have prompted a lot of complaints.

So London-based InDemand Design is launching an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to finance its SwitchCharge accessory, which comes with a 12,000 milliamp battery that can add 12 hours of battery life. It also has a stronger, adjustable kickstand.

It also has two card slots and a quick lock/unlock mechanism that makes removing it from the case easier.

“Like many of you, we love the Nintendo Switch,” said SwitchCharge founder Charlie Baron, in a statement. We think it’s an impressive console, but we wanted to make it even better. By addressing its weak battery life and flimsy kickstand, we’re proud to have created a device that we really think helps the Switch reach its full potential.”

InDemand Design said the new battery gives your Switch extra battery life, without the need for extra wires of a bulky battery pack. The battery has been specifically designed for the Switch to have a high output, so you can play and charge at the same time.

The kickstand offers greater stability when using the Switch in kickstand mode, and it can also be deployed at multiple angles according to your playing style.

The two card slots let you carry two extra games with you on the go.

“Due to the current demand for Nintendo Switch accessories we are aiming to bring the SwitchCharge to market as early as possible,” said Forrest Skerman-Stevenson, lead designer of the SwitchCharge, in a statement. “Indiegogo will give us the platform to raise capital to quickly invest in the tooling and components required for an August 2017 delivery date.”

The company has prototypes of its design, and it hopes to raise $80,000. A limited number of early bird pledge levels are now available starting at $75. Early bird SwitchCharges will be delivered to backers in August 2017.