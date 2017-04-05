Relic Entertainment and Sega Europe announced the official open beta weekend for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III is coming 10 a.m. Pacific time on Friday, April 21, and will last until 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, April 24th. You can register now here.

The title is one of the highly anticipated games for the PC that will give a boost to the resurgent real-time strategy genre.

The open beta will pit players against each other in Dawn of War III’s tense, chaotic multiplayer. This game mode highlights the strengths and weaknesses of each faction as players put powerful heroes and devastating abilities to use, while countering those of their foes.

Players will have access to all three of the game’s factions – Space Marines, Eldar, and Orks – and a selection of powerful elite heroes for each, allowing them to experiment with different play styles and strategies.

The open beta weekend also gives players their first chance to see and experience the intimidating Masters of War skins in action. The Dark Queen skin for Lady Solaria (Imperial Knight), the Ghost Seer skin for Farseer Taldeer (Wraithknight) and the Big Kustom skin for Beauty (Morkanaut) will all be available for use. The Masters of War Skin Pack is included free with all pre-orders.

Dawn of War III immerses players in the galactic warfare of the Games Workshop Warhammer 40,000 universe. The full title will be released on April 27. To date, the Dawn of War series has sold more than 8 million copies.