The Nintendo PlayStation was once a real thing, but only in prototype form. But someone has recently found an early version of the device, and one of gaming’s most famous tinkerers is attempting to fix it.

Ben Heckendorn, the internet personality best known for modding consoles, has taken his toolbox to the CD add-on device that Sony was once working on for the Super Nintendo. That device never made it to the market, and it famously led to a fallout between Nintendo and Sony as well as the former’s decision to enter the console market by modifying the Nintendo PlayStation into the Sony PlayStation.

You can watch Heckerdorn break Nintendo PlayStation in the video above. He gets it to work with Japanese SNES games and he gets the CD drive to successfully play music discs. Check it out for yourself.