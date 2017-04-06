Ellen Degeneres and Ellen Digital Ventures are launching Hot Hands, a mobile game based on a celebrity-oriented quiz you may have seen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Hot Hands challenges players to flex their pop culture knowledge across a variety of categories — TV stars, award winners, musicians, millennials and more.

When you play, a picture of a celebrity appears on screen and you have three seconds to shout out the celebrity’s name. You press the big red button and move on to the next celebrity photo to see how many you can get right within 30 seconds. Fans who play the game on launch day can enter to win a trip to play a live version of Hot Hands on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Image Credit: Ellen Degeneres

The game is available now on iOS and Android as a free download. Players can challenge friends to play in multiplayer mode.

“Hot Hands is so much fun. And best of all, you can download it for free. Wait a minute, how am I making money off this? Download it quick before I change my mind,” said talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, in a statement.

Ellen Digital Ventures (EDV) is a business initiative created by Ellen DeGeneres and the Warner Bros. Television Group that extends Ellen’s award-winning television franchise into digital business, leveraging her vast social and gaming audiences.

EDV previously launched the party game Psych! and the successful gaming app Heads Up!, which was the No. 1 paid app of 2014, 2015, and 2016 in Apple’s App Store with over 30 million downloads.

Founded in 2014, EDV is headed by digital industry veteran Jill Braff, who serves as general manager and works in conjunction with Ellen show executive producers Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, and Kevin A. Leman II.