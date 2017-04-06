Gazillion announced today that it will launch Marvel Heroes Omega on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game consoles this spring.

Inspired in part by popular action role-playing games, modern Marvel video games, and massively multiplayer online games, Marvel Heroes Omega will bring the console audience into a game that PC gamers have played in varying forms since 2013.

Marvel fans and gamers can level-up, defeat infamous Marvel Super Villains and henchmen, collect rare loot, and grow in power. With thousands of hours of character progression and rewards, Marvel Heroes Omega focuses on replayability and increasing challenges for a free-to-play console title.

The game features 38 playable Marvel universe superheroes at launch with many more to follow and hundreds of costumes inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comics, television shows, and animated shows.

You can take on the role of your favorite characters, including Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Defenders, the Inhumans, the X-Men, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more.

The story campaign features nine chapters packed full of cameos. Players race to stop Doctor Doom as they explore many corners of the Marvel Universe, from the crime ridden streets of Hell’s Kitchen to the mystical realm of Asgard. Completing the story campaign is just the first step in a player’s journey, as they face many late game challenges and modes to master, including the Danger Room, Terminal Missions, Legendary Quests, and more.

“Today, Gazillion is proud to unveil the next phase for Marvel Heroes with the announcement of Marvel Heroes Omega,” said Jeff Lind, chief operating officer at Gazillion, in a statement. “Everyone here has been working overtime to ensure Marvel Heroes Omega delivers everything players expect from a top-tier, multiplayer, action-RPG. We also remain committed to Marvel Heroes for PC and are excited to bring those players new content inspired by the Marvel Universe as it evolves. Moving forward, our mission at Gazillion will be to continue supporting Marvel Heroes on all platforms to provide our players with a great experience.”

Marvel Heroes on PC will be refreshed to match the same high-quality experience of Marvel Heroes Omega. Players will be able to experience a consistent look and feel, regardless of gaming platform.

“When I first saw the PC version of Marvel Heroes years ago, I was blown away, but always felt it was a title that also belonged on the big screen in living rooms,” said David Von Dorman, CEO at Gazillion. “With so many massive improvements to nearly every aspect of the game, we’re beyond excited to be able to bring Marvel Heroes Omega to new audiences on the platforms it was always destined for.”

Marvel Heroes Omega is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this spring, after a closed beta test.