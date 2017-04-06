Today Apple released its latest app, Clips. It’s an answer to Snapchat and Instagram’s rapid and generally unimportant but absolutely modern systems for recording, editing, and sharing photo-video mashups.

Do you need to use it when you have Instagram or Snapchat? No. Is it more understandable those other apps? At this point, I think so.

The Verge sets Clips in the context of iMovie, Apple’s 18-year-old video editing software. That’s reasonable, but just so we’re clear, iMovie is also available on iOS, even if the app’s heritage is primarily on Mac OS X macOS. But when you open iMovie on iOS, well, it’s pretty heavy. It’s powerful.

Clips is not that. Clips is something that people of all ages could grasp if they spend, say, 10 minutes with it. No fade in from black. But if you want to add an emoji on top of it? Of course you can do that. Want to add a block of text using iOS’ native dictation feature? Sure, yeah. Want to stitch together stuff and add a style a la the 2016 breakout app Prisma? No problem.

It’s a great follow-up to the Messages app that was updated for iOS 10, which lets you do whimsical things like make a really big emoji if you hold down on it, or send a disappearing message — those types of features exist in popular apps like Messenger. Similarly Photos for iOS 10 got even with Google Photos with image recognition. The big picture: Apple is getting more competitive for some of the basic things that people do on their phones and tablets.

But there is no social network here in the way there is on Instagram or Snapchat. You can send your Clips one by one to one person at a time. It’s about creating stuff, rather than racking up all the comments and likes and exploring the vast pool of content from others.

The most fascinating part about Clips for me is how Apple has expressly chosen not to monetize this app, and perhaps as a result of that, not bring it cross-platform, to, say, Android. (Let alone macOS.) Apple’s Services business aggregates revenue from services like Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iTunes (two out of three of those are available on non-Apple operating systems), and this is in fact the brightest spot in terms of growth for the company, even if it’s certainly not the biggest. With Clips, the spirit is enhancing the core Apple smartphone and tablet experience, not about Services.

Probably many people with iPhones and iPads and iPods will appreciate the lack of ads in Clips. But it’s still surprising given investors’ interest in Services as a way for Apple to keep growing healthily over the next few years.

Ultimately, Clips’ restriction to iOS and its lack of ads says is the latest reminder that at Apple today, iOS still rules.