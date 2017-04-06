Coffee Stain, the maker of the wildly popular Goat Simulator, has invested in new Swedish game studio called Lavapotion.

Coffee Stain is a seed investor and co-owner of Lavapotion, a strategy game maker that is based in Gotenburg, Sweden.

Lavapotion is currently working on an unannounced strategy game title. The team has a background primarily with mobile and free to play, but it is actively choosing a different path. The title in development will be a premium game aimed at the PC and tablet audience.

“Honestly, it feels just great to leave the free to play bullshit behind us,” said Magnus Alm, cofounder of Lavapotion, in a statement. “Getting to work with an investor who cares more about the way we design spell systems rather than how we maximize profit is a fresh break from what we are used to.”

The game in development is a strategy title within the fantasy genre. No other details has been revealed so far.

“When the Lavapotion team pitched we immediately felt we had to get in on it.” says Anton Westbergh, CEO of Coffee Stain, in a statement. “Their game concept is an homage to an old school type of strategy games we’ve spent hundreds if not thousands of hours playing ourselves” he continues.

Other than the original founders, Coffee Stain is the sole investor into the company, securing a minority stake of shares. The Lavapotion studio currently has four employees.. The company is expecting to raise a further round of capital in order to grow to around ten employees and complete the game.

Founded in 2010 by a bunch of university Students, Coffee Stain became one of the world’s most successful game developers with the global hit Goat Simulator. That game was launched in 2014, and has sold more than 15 million units. These days Coffee Stain publishes and invests in externally developed games as well as making its own.