Microsoft today revealed the specs for Project Scoprio to Digital Foundry and Eurogamer. Scorpio is the code name for the next version of Microsoft’s Xbox One console, which will come out late this year.

Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz GPU: 40 customised compute units at 1172MHz

12GB GDDR5 Memory bandwith: 326GB/s

1TB 2.5-inch Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

Not only does the new hardware represent an upgrade from older Xbox One models, but Project Scoprio will put the brand ahead of the PlayStation 4, which launched its mid-cycle upgrade (the PlayStation 4 Pro) last year. Project Scorpio has more memory, memory bandwidth, and a better CPU.