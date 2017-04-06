If you want the best possible performance for your gaming PC, Nvidia is offering you a new way to spend more than a grand to get it.

The chip maker has revealed the GeForce Titan Xp today for $1,200. It is available to purchase now, and it will begin shipping soon. This is Nvidia’s new top-of-the-line video card with more processing cores, a faster clock speed, and more memory than the 2016 Titan X. While both of those cards integrate Nvidia’s energy-efficient 16nm Pascal technology, the Titan Xp will push out 12 TFLOPs (floating-point operations per second) compared to the 11 TFLOPs in the Titan X. That extra power should mean even better performance for intensive, 4K gaming experiences.

Here are the spec highlights:

12 TFLOPs

3,840 CUDA cores @ 1.6GHz

12GB of GDDR5X video memory @ 11.4Gbps

The launch of the Titan Xp comes on the heals of Nvidia’s 1080 Ti, which features similar specs but with one fewer gigabytes of memory and some other slight limitations. Of course, the 1080 Ti is also only $700.

The Titan Xp, then, is clearly for the PC gamer who has unconscionable, immoral demands. While the 1080 Ti can run most of today’s games at 4K and 60 frames per second, the Titan Xp should likely push the games that don’t get over the hump. But if you hate compromising and live comfortably without ever having to check the balance of your savings account, Nvidia will happily take your $1,200.