Don’t ring the bell. WWE isn’t done with mobile.

Sega announced today that it is publishing a future WWE mobile game, WWE Tap Mania. We don’t know what kind of a game Sega is working on, but Tap Mania will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

WWE is no stranger to mobile. 2K published the WWE SuperCard digital card in 2014, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the mobile fighter Immortals in 2015, while Scopely was responsible for the match-three puzzle game WWE Champions which launched earlier this year. This, however, is Sega’s first mobile project with the wrestling brand.

“At Sega, we like to find new ways to bring brands and experiences to a wide mobile gaming audience,” said Naoki Kameda, chief operating officer of Sega’s mobile division in the West, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “This partnership with WWE presents a fresh opportunity for collaboration. Working with WWE, a monumental leader in global entertainment, along with The Tap Lab, a studio known for crafting action-packed games that are fun at their core, we’re confident that WWE Tap Mania will delight WWE fans worldwide.”

“We are always looking to engage our global fan base in new and exciting ways,” said Casey Collins, WWE executive vice president of consumer products, in the press release. “Partnering with industry leader Sega is a great opportunity for us to continue our mobile game strategy while bringing in new fans with WWE Tap Mania.”