Sony believes in transmedia. The latest example is the launch today of Smurfs Bubble Story, a mobile game that is launching today to coincide with the debut of the animated film Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Culver City, Calif.-based Sony Pictures Television is bubbling with excitement about the bubble-popping mobile game inspired by the animated film from Sony Pictures Animation. Smurfs Bubble Story is now available as a free-to-play download on iOS and Android. This release shows that Sony is just as serious as Nintendo — which has released a few games in the past year — about participating the $40 billion mobile game business.

In the mobile game adventure, players can strategically pop matching bubbles and complete missions to create their own Smurfs collection, including Smurfette, Hefty, Brainy, Clumsy, and many more characters. Global launch of the game coincides with U.S. and European movie openings, and will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Dutch.

Smurfs Bubble Story was developed by the games division of Sony Pictures Television, an award-winning, world-class mobile games publisher that is recognized for its premier brands, including Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products.

“Smurfs Bubble Story is a fresh take on a timeless genre,” said Geremie Camara, vice president of games at Sony Pictures Television, in a statement. “We blended a beloved franchise with endlessly engaging gameplay, creating an experience that will delight both fans of the Smurfs and mobile gaming players alike.”

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television

“Smurf Bubble Story really captures the charm of the characters from the movie giving fans an opportunity to engage and interact with them beyond the film in their daily lives,” said Jamie Stevens, executive vice president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Consumer Products, in a statement.

The games division of Sony Pictures Television has also launched Jeopardy! Skill on Amazon Echo and Wheel of Fortune Puzzle Pop! with Vanna White.