When I was a kid, we actually played with Transformers. You know, the toys. Kids today are probably more likely to open a Transformers app (include mandatory “get off my lawn” line here).

Kabam today released Transformers: Forged to Fight for iOS and Android. The new mobile title is an action role-playing game that promises to bring together characters from across the franchise’s 30-plus year history.

The publisher is no stranger to the licensed mobile game field, having success with hits like Fast & Furious: Legacy and Marvel: Contest of Champions.

“Transformers: Forged to Fight brings together some of the most powerful Autobots and Decepticons from nearly every generation of the Transformers franchise,” said Mark Blecher, senior vice president of digital gaming and corporate development at Hasbro, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “The team at Kabam has created a truly remarkable Transformers experience, and we’re confident that fans and gamers will be thrilled with the game.”

The Transformers brand already has a mobile presence, notably with the strategy-based Transformers: Earth Wars, which launched in 2016. But this is a big year for the franchise, with the fifth Transformers movie — The Last Knight — launching in June. It makes sense to see the brand extend its mobile presence.