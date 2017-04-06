Ride or die! I live my Rocket League matches a quarter-mile at a time.

Developer Psyonix has partnered up with Universal Pictures and Dodge to bring Dom Toretto’s Ice Charger from The Fate of the Furious film into the car soccer game Rocket League. The car is available now for $2, and it will make you feel like family with Vin Diesel’s character from the action films. RIP, Paul Walker!

While we will all have to wait until April 14 before we can catch The Fate of the Furious in theaters, I went ahead and jumped into the Charger to get a taste of what it means to be fast and/or furious.

Go ahead and click on the video above to watch the car in action (as well as the new Dropshot mode), and remember — if you’re a cop, you have to tell me. Are you a cop?!