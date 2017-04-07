Welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup! This time, Blizzard wins a legal fight against a cheat-maker, we decide which educational game is the best ever, and someone gets The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running on 4K on a PC.
Pieces of flair and opinion
- The DeanBeat: The art of lifting the veil on a new video game console
- Analysts react to Microsoft’s impressive Scorpio console specs
- Xbox One Scorpio specs are nice, but Microsoft needs a slam dunk at E3
- Hearthstone: The 5 cards we’ll miss the most in the Year of the Mammoth
- Watch someone try to fix the Nintendo PlayStation CD-gaming prototype
- Everything we know about the Xbox Scorpio console reveal
- Mayfield’s Tim Chang to interview sci-fi author Eliot Peper at GamesBeat Summit 2017
- The best educational games ever? GamesBeat Decides
- Hearthstone: Journey to Un’Goro’s 5 most exciting cards
- Behind the headlines: Real world hacking and Watch Dogs 2
- Persona 5 tips: Optimizing your dungeon exploration and daily life
- Updated agenda for GamesBeat Summit 2017: Games, tech, and sci-fi
- Here’s Zelda: Breath of the Wild running in 4K on a PC
News
- Retro-gaming emulators no longer permitted on Windows Store
- Hearthstone’s Journey to Un’Goro expansion is now live
- Nvidia is working on Mac drivers for its Pascal GPUs
- Lavapotion escape the B.S. of free-to-play with Coffee Stain investment
- Lifeliqe takes Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality glasses into the classroom
- Nvidia’s new Titan Xp brings blistering power for $1,200
- Gazillion will take Marvel Heroes Omega to the Xbox One and PS4
- Microsoft reveals Xbox One Project Scorpio’s hardware specs
- Teardown reveals Nintendo Switch costs $257 to build
- Overwatch’s new digital comic shows us what life was like before the hero group fell apart
- Fans are re-creating STALKER in Cryengine
- Nier: Automata surpasses 1 million copies shipped or sold digitally
- Double Fine kicks off Amnesia Fortnight game jam where fans vote for best idea
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III open beta coming April 21-24
- PSVR is reportedly headed to virtual reality arcades in Japan
- Cars 3: Driven to Win is bringing Lightning and friends to consoles on June 13
- SwitchCharge increases Nintendo Switch battery life by 12 hours
- Gears of War 4 April update includes Bunny Hunt for Easter
- Blizzard wins legal case against Overwatch and Warcraft cheatbot maker
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare gets new DLC on April 18, including ’70s disco zombie episode
- Mass Effect: Andromeda patch coming Thursday promises to address animations and more
- Sega launches a Bayonetta countdown on its site
- ODG unveils hardened AR smartglasses for hazardous jobs
- PaperSeven’s Blackwood Crossing adventure game debuts on the consoles and PC
- Richard Garriott to get top honors at Gamelab event in Barcelona
- Persona 5 is up and running on one of the PC’s PlayStation 3 emulators
- Blizzard teases new Overwatch content in video on social media
- Jak and Daxter PlayStation 2 classics are coming to PlayStation 4
- EA wants fans to vote on Stuff Pack expansion for The Sims 4
- We Happy Few indie game to get a movie adaptation
- Saints Row developer Volition’s open-world Agents of Mayhem releases on August 15
- Bethesda to release Dishonored 2’s first three missions as a free trial
- HTC Vive marks first anniversary with a one-day $100 price cut
Mobile and social
- Chief game designer Noah Falstein leaves Google
- Transformers: Forged to Fight launches for iOS and Android
- Sega announces WWE Tap Mania for Android and iOS
- Sony Pictures launches Smurf’s Bubble Story mobile game
- Ellen Degeneres launches Hot Hands mobile game
- Orcs Must Die: Unchained launches this month with new competitive mode
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle passes 150 million downloads globally
- Dojo Madness raises $6 million for esports coaching apps and analytics
- Live.me rolls out live game broadcasts on mobile devices
- Japan’s Rakuten Games launches HTML5 social game platform
Previews, reviews, and interviews
- Strafe hands-on: The old-school PC shooter you’ve waited for since 1996
- How Turtle Beach targets its headsets at both mainstream gamers and esports stars
- Bethesda releases the fast, raw Quake Champions footage you crave
