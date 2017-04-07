This isn’t a good day for GameStop or its customers.

The video game store chain is investigating a potential security breach on its website, according to Krebs on Security. Along with traditional brick-and-mortar stores, GameStop sells games, hardware, and accessories on its site. Customer’s personal information, including credit card info, could be at risk. The hack allegedly took place between September 2016 and February 2017.

“GameStop recently received notification from a third-party that it believed payment card data from cards used on the GameStop.com website was being offered for sale on a website,” GameStop told Krebs on Security. “That day a leading security firm was engaged to investigate these claims. GameStop has and will continue to work non-stop to address this report and take appropriate measures to eradicate any issue that may be identified.”

If you have your credit card information stored on GameStop’s site, you might want to be wary. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for unauthorized charges on your card and report any to your bank. Recovered info from hackers could include credit card numbers, names, expiration dates, and CVV2 numbers.

“Compromised credit card numbers aren’t always easy to monetize, but in this case hackers were able to intercept CVV2 numbers, which allow them to begin making fraudulent purchases immediately,” Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) company Seclore‘s chief executive officer told GamesBeat in an email. “There is a reason companies aren’t allowed to store this CVV2 data in their own databases, so the fact that the hackers were able to intercept these security codes elevates the severity of the incident significantly. My advice to GameStop customers is to scrutinize your purchase history for fraudulent activity, and cancel your card if you suspect it may have been compromised. As with most things, and especially with cybersecurity, an ounce of prevention is far better than a pound of cure.”

It’s been a rough 2017 for GameStop, with the company announcing last month that it plans to close over 100 stores across the country while revenues continue to fall as more consumers buy games digitally.