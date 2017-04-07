The influencers are so powerful that they are affecting how companies are selling their games.

Gearbox Publishing has revealed to GamesBeat that it is going through with its promise to end all of its business dealings with G2A, which many gamers have criticized for some of its unscrupulous policies and practices. The publisher, which launched the remastered shooter Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition today on PC, gave an ultimatum to G2A where it asked the service to commit to a number of changes that would protect and benefit both consumers and developers. But G2A has not budged on those demands, and this has left Gearbox in a position where it has no choice but to move forward with the breakup. Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is available on other online stores like Valve’s Steam.

I’ve reached out to G2A for a comment, and I’ll update this post if the company provides any new information.

“As there has been no public movement from G2A by the time Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition launched now on PC, Gearbox Publishing will be doing [its] part to not directly support a marketplace that did not make the new public commitment to protecting customers and developers requested by Gearbox Publishing,” Gearbox head of publishing Steve Gibson said in a statement. “We do not control G2A’s marketplace or where they may obtain keys from parties outside of Gearbox Publishing, but we can confirm that today we have begun executing on our extraction process.”

This split started earlier this week when YouTube personality John “TotalBiscuit” Bain said he would no longer cover Gearbox games due to the company’s ongoing relationship with G2A. TotalBiscuit helped Gearbox shape its demands to G2A, which included making certain industry-standard consumer-protection measures free and offering developers a way to flag and remove fake or stolen keys.

Disappointed to see Gearbox working directly with G2A to distribute a Bulletstorm Full Clip collectors edition. — John Bain (@Totalbiscuit) April 5, 2017

This shows the continuing power that influencers have to affect the industry. Coverage from a large YouTube channel like TotalBiscuit can help a game’s sales in some cases, and developers are desperate for that attention. TotalBiscuit is using that power to make the industry better; at least in this instance.