Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs — this is the first build since finalizing the Creators Update, which you can download right now. The next few builds won’t bring many big noticeable changes or new features because Microsoft is focused on making refinements to OneCore (the system that lets Windows 10 run on different form factors) and code refactoring.

Windows 10 is a service, meaning it was built in a very different way than its predecessors so it can be regularly updated with not just fixes but new features, too. Microsoft has released many such updates, including three major ones: November Update, Anniversary Update, and Creators Update.

In related news, Microsoft this week debuted the Windows Insider Program for Business. In short, IT professionals can now help shape Windows 10 with features specifically for business. You can now join the Windows Insider Program using corporate credentials in Azure Active Directory (previously, you could only register with a personal Microsoft Account).

Here is Microsoft’s pitch:

Using corporate credentials will enable you to increase the visibility of your organization’s feedback — especially on features that support productivity and business needs. You’ll also be able to better advocate for the needs of your organization, and have real-time dialogue with Microsoft on features critical to specific business needs. This dialogue, in turn, helps us identify trends in issues organizations are facing when deploying Windows 10 and deliver solutions to you more quickly.

If your business uses Windows 10, you can start testing builds right now (visit the insider.windows.com/forbusiness and register with your corporate credentials). Then on a Windows 10 PC where you have administrator rights, go to Settings, Updates & Security, and finally Windows Insider Program. Click Get Started and enter the corporate credentials you used to register.

Again, there are no new business features in today’s preview — this is just to get you started. As always, never test non-stable software on your main productivity machine.

The desktop build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed the issue causing your PC to fail to install new builds on reboot with the error 8024a112.

Updated the share icon in File Explorer (in the Share tab) to match the new share iconography.

Fixed an issue where Cortana Reminders was displayed as a possible share target when Cortana wasn’t enabled.

Fixed an issue where Miracast sessions would disconnect a minute or so after the Connect UI was closed if the connection was a first time pairing.

Fixed a high-DPI issue when “System (Enhanced)” scaling is enabled so as to now correctly display certain applications that use display graphics accelerated contents.

Turning the night light schedule off in Settings now turns night light off immediately.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for PCs from 15063 (made available to testers on March 20) to build 16170.

This build has nine known issues:

Narrator will not work on this build. If you require Narrator to work, you should move to the Slow ring until we get this bug fixed.

Some Insiders have reported seeing this error “Some updates were cancelled. We’ll keep trying in case new updates become available” in Windows Update.

Some apps and games may crash due to a misconfiguration of advertising ID that happened in a prior build. Specifically, this issue affects new user accounts that were created on Build 15031. The misconfiguration can continue to persist after upgrading to later builds. The ACL on the registry key incorrectly denies access to the user and you can delete the following registry key to get out of this state: HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\AdvertisingInfo.

There is a bug where if you need to restart your PC due to a pending update like with the latest Surface firmware updates, the restart reminder dialog doesn’t pop up. You should check Settings > Update & security > Windows Update to see if a restart is required.

Certain hardware configurations may cause the broadcast live review window in the Game bar to flash Green while you are Broadcasting. This does not affect the quality of your broadcast and is only visible to the Broadcaster. Make sure you have the latest graphics drivers.

Double-clicking on the Windows Defender icon in the notification area does not open Windows Defender. Right-clicking on the icon and choosing open will open Windows Defender.

Surface 3 devices fail to update to new builds if a SD memory card is inserted. The updated drivers for the Surface 3 that fix this issue have not yet been published to Windows Update.

Pressing F12 to open the Developer Tools in Microsoft Edge while F12 is open and focused may not return focus to the tab F12 is opened against, and vice-versa.

The Action Center may get into a state where dismissing one notification unexpectedly dismisses multiple. If this happens, please try rebooting your device.

If you’re OK with the above and want to get build 16170 now, head to PC Settings, select “Update and recovery,” then “Preview builds,” and then click the “Check Now” button.