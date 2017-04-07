That new $1,200 GeForce GTX Titan Xp you ordered this week will have full support for some of the latest games and updates for Windows.

Nvidia has released the latest drivers for its GeForce graphics cards (version 381.65), and this update brings with it better support for recently launched games like Snake Pass and Kona. The chipmaker also announced that it has optimized the drivers for its video cards to support the ongoing closed beta for id Software’s arena shooter Quake Champions.

“Having the best possible quality for a game at launch is important, even if that game is still in beta,” reads an Nvidia press release. “With that in mind, today’s Game Ready Driver includes support for the closed beta of Quake Champions. Game Ready drivers aim to support all major milestones for games meaning we’re always working to bring you the best experience every time you game. As titles continue to evolve with new content and features through patches and DLC, so will our drivers.”

But Nvidia isn’t just improving the way its hardware works with games. The company also included full support for Microsoft’s recent major update to Windows 10. The Creators Update, as Microsoft calls it, introduces a new kind of Windows display functionality. Moving ahead, Microsoft will tailor its display tech for virtual reality and augmented reality — specifically to deal with compatibility with Windows Holographic and the HoloLens headset.

Additionally, this is the driver that will enable the Titan Xp to function as well as the Dobly Vision high-dynamic range standard. As always, you can download the patch through the Nvidia Experience app, or you can get it from the company’s website.