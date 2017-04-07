What exactly was The Oregon Trail supposed to teach kids? All I learned is that dysentery is the deadliest disease that I’ve never heard of anyone actually contracting before.

Still, The Oregon Trail is one of the best games in the odd edutainment genre, which is one of the big topics we talk about on this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides. Host Jeffrey Grubb and co-host Mike Minotti take a look back at their childhood and the Macintosh computers in their school libraries to recall classics like Math Blasters and Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.

Mike also voices the insane opinion that Destiny 2 will hit with the same thud that other recent sequels (Dishonored 2 and Watch Dogs 2, for example) have, and he thinks developer Bungie will move on to something new in the next couple of years.

In addition to the best educational games, Mike closes off his thoughts on Persona 5 and convinces Jeff to play it. And the guys start a news section where they break down the biggest stories of the week.

