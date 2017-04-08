This week marks the first birthday for the HTC Vive which was celebrated with a sale and subscription launch. Facebook also celebrated the week before with a sale for Oculus Rift games and Steam VR is joining the festivities. With a year of VR under their belt, Steam is not only having a sale for over 250 pieces of VR supported content, but also allowing users to play Tilt Brush and Raw Data completely free. The sales and free access to Tilt Brush and Raw Data will end on Monday 10:00 a.m. Pacific. Here are a few of the top rated experiences you can grab during the sale:
The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed
Price: $11.99 (40 percent off)
Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Very Positive
Holopoint
Price: $11.24 (25 percent off)
Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Overwhelmingly Positive
Pavlov VR
Price: $8.49 (15 percent off)
Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive
Sariento VR
Price: $19.99 (20 percent off)
Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Very Positive
House of the Dying Sun
Price: $11.99 (40 percent off)
Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Very Positive
Space Pirate Training
Price: $10.49 (30 percent off)
Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Overwhelmingly Positive
Vanishing Realms
Price: $13.99 (30 percent off)
Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Overwhelmingly Positive
Arizona Sunshine
Price: $33.99 (15 percent off)
Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Very Positive
This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2017