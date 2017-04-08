This week marks the first birthday for the HTC Vive which was celebrated with a sale and subscription launchFacebook also celebrated the week before with a sale for Oculus Rift games and Steam VR is joining the festivities. With a year of VR under their belt, Steam is not only having a sale for over 250 pieces of VR supported content, but also allowing users to play Tilt Brush and Raw Data completely free. The sales and free access to Tilt Brush and Raw Data will end on Monday 10:00 a.m. Pacific. Here are a few of the top rated experiences you can grab during the sale:

The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed

Price: $11.99 (40 percent off)

Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Very Positive

Holopoint

Price: $11.24 (25 percent off)

Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Overwhelmingly Positive

Pavlov VR

Price: $8.49 (15 percent off)

Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive

Sariento VR

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off)

Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Very Positive

House of the Dying Sun

Price: $11.99 (40 percent off)

Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Very Positive

Space Pirate Training

Price: $10.49 (30 percent off)

Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Overwhelmingly Positive

Vanishing Realms

Price: $13.99 (30 percent off)

Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Overwhelmingly Positive

Arizona Sunshine

Price: $33.99 (15 percent off)

Recent/Overall Rating: Very Positive/Very Positive

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2017

This post is part of the PC Gaming channel, presented by the Intel® Game Dev program.