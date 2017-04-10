Something is going wrong over at Blizzard.

Players are unable to log into the company’s online games, which includes hits like Overwatch and Hearthstone. This is especially bad timing for the digital card game leader, as its latest expansion, Journey to Un’Goro, launched just last week. Blizzard has acknowledged the issues on Twitter.

We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. #BlizzCS — BlizzardCS (@BlizzardCS) April 10, 2017

Blizzard has suffered from denial of service attacks (DDoS) in the past, but it does not state if that is the issue here. We have reached out to Blizzard and will update this story if the comment on the situation.