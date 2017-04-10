Now that your time in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is winding down, Nintendo wants to pitch you on some future Switch games.

The Japanese game company’s next Nintendo Direct will stream at 3 p.m. Pacific on April 12. Nintendo uses these presentations to show off upcoming games or make new product announcements. This Nintendo Direct will focus on two games for the Switch, Splatoon 2 and Arms. The Switch launched in March with a good start, but it’ll need continued software support to keep its momentum going. This Direct will give Nintendo a chance to sell consumers on the console’s upcoming releases.

Splatoon 2 is set to launch sometime during the summer. We could get a more specific date out of the stream. The first Splatoon came out for the Wii U in 2015. It became a bright spot in that console’s troubled life, selling over 4.76 million copies. The sequel features similar team-based action, with players using ink-shooting guns to try and cover levels while defeating opponents.

Switch players already got a taste of Splatoon 2 with short tests last month. Nintendo did not reveal how many people played these “testfire” events.

Nintendo has set Arms for a release sometime this spring. It’s a new intellectual property for Nintendo. Arms is a fighting game where players can use extendable arms (hence the name) to pummel opponents. It supports the Joy-Con controllers’ motion support, but you can also play with standard controls.

While Nintendo has said that the Direct will focus on these games, the developer often uses the streams make surprise announcements. Along with learning more about Splatoon 2 and Arms, we could see new games announced.