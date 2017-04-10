Overwatch could be getting a new event, according to a leaked video.

Blizzard Entertainment started teasing a new update recently, and now we have a better idea of what that is thanks to a video that PlayStation has uploaded to its French YouTube account. The event, which appears to have the name “Overwatch: Insurrection,” will likely retell the uprising of the cybernetic omnic people on the King’s Row map.

The video seems to reveal a new cooperative mode similar to the Halloween event that happened in October, and it will also include limited-time skins for certain characters. Here’s how Sony’s video description puts it (translated from French by Google):

“For a limited time, we go back and offer to relive one of the key moments in the history of Overwatch. Rally your friends and accompany Tracer in his first mission during the King’s Row insurrection, our new cooperative shock or discover the origins of some of your favorite heroes with more than 100 new objects for Overwatch: Insurrection including models, Entries, emotes, tags, etc.! Overwatch archives have been declassified, but this will only last until May 1.”

In a recent digital Overwatch comic, Blizzard did show Tracer, Tjorborn, Reinhardt, and Mercy leaving on a mission. It’s likely that the co-op mode will have players taking on one of those heroes in the Insurrection event. We’ve reached out to Blizzard for more, and we’ll update you on any new information involving this new content.