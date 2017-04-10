VentureBeat is getting into the real estate business.

Not really, but we do have more space than we can use in our very centrally located space in downtown SF. So we’re looking for a great team of up to 15 people that would like to share the premises with us.

Seriously, our landlord in San Francisco has given us a great deal on almost 4,000 square feet in our downtown property. So instead of part of it laying fallow, we think the best way to use it is to share it with some of you guys — members of the startup community who we know and love.

If you’re looking for office space to rent, do let us know; we’re offering it at a very nice price ($5,600, which is below market), and we’re considering prospective partners immediately.

This is an ideal location: close to public transportation, steps from 1st and Market, in the heart of the financial district — heck, just next door to Philz and Blue Bottle. We’re at 22 Battery St. Check out the photos.

You’ll have your own space and private conference room. The space also comes fully equipped with furniture so you’re ready to hit the ground running. We can also challenge you to some matches at the communal ping pong table.

If you’re interested, send an email to eric.vaughan@venturebeat.com and let us know a little about your company. We’ll get back to you with more information.