The Elder Scrolls Online is holding an open house, and everyone is invited.

Betheda will offer a free play week for its massively multiplayer online role-playing game across all of its platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. While The Elder Scrolls Online ditched its subscription in 2015 (not long after its 2014 launch), you still need to buy the game if you want to play it. That won’t be the case from April 11 to April 18.

Bethesda has constantly tweaked ESO since its launch, doing away with unpopular systems like level-restricted zones thanks to new level-scaling mechanics. This free play week gives Bethesda a chance to show off the game’s improvements to players who haven’t tried it before or haven’t picked it up since its earlier days. While Bethesda does not often share player numbers for ESO, it did note last June that ESO had over 7 million players.

It also gives the MMO a chance to attract new fans ahead of the launch of its next expansion, Morrowind, which releases on June 6. It will send players back to the continent of the same name, which was also the setting of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

During the free play week, players will have access to the entire game. You also get 500 free crowns, an in-game currency that you can spend on cosmetics like pets and costumes or boosting items like scrolls that increase the amount of experience points you earn for a limited time.

Bethesda will also be selling The Elder Scrolls Online for a discount during the free play week. So, if you decide you like the MMO and don’t want your adventure to end after April 18, you can pony up and keep playing.