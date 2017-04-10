Virtual reality needs analytics to show developers where people are visiting in virtual worlds. And Virtualitics has raised $4.4 million to provide analytics for VR and augmented reality applications.

Pasadena, Calif.-based Virtualitics has created data visualization and analytics tools for VR and AR. It raised the money in a round led by The Venture Reality Fund.

Virtualitics will leverage the investment to expand its team and accelerate the deployment of new functionality within its platform, which combines VR/AR data visualization, artificial intelligence, natural language and machine learning to identify multidimensional relationships and actionable knowledge hidden in complex datasets.

“The VR Fund is among the most active and experienced investors in this sector and its team understands the intrinsic value in evolving the way we explore, interact with and understand complex datasets,” said Michael Amori, cofounder and CEO at Virtualitics, in a statement. “Our technology enables organizations of all sizes, across any sector, to more effectively identify meaningful patterns in data that can lead to better business outcomes, cost savings and significant competitive advantage.”

Virtualitics’ platform enables users to leverage the immersive properties of VR to examine up to 10 dimensions of data in a shared virtual office, which provides a collaborative environment for visual data exploration and analysis. The use of 3D environments is well-suited for human perception, intuition and pattern recognition, leading to insights that would be difficult to garner through traditional methods of analysis.

Image Credit: Virtualitics

The company’s team comes from advanced research at Caltech (California Institute of Technology) and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The team includes George Djorgovski, the founding director of Caltech’s Center for Data-Driven Discovery; Amori, former managing director at Deutsche Bank; Ciro Donalek, a computational scientist at Caltech with more than 15 years of experience in machine learning; and Scott Davidoff, manager of the Human Interfaces Group at NASA’s JPL.

“Virtualitics is harnessing the power of VR/AR and artificial intelligence to present and analyze big data in an unprecedented way,” said Marco DeMiroz, cofounder and general partner at The VR Fund, in a statement. “The company’s platform is truly transformative and can be applied to any industry that relies heavily on data analytics, representing tremendous market opportunity on a global scale.”