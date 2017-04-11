After launching its first Ryzen 7 processors in March, Advanced Micro Devices is following up with the release today of its AMD Ryzen 5 desktop processors for mid-range gamers and creators.

The new Ryzen 5 processors are based on the AMD Zen cores, which can generate 52 percent more performance per clock cycle than the previous generation, but they are available at more affordable prices and lower clock speeds than the Ryzen 7 chips.

The Ryzen family of chips is expected to be AMD’s most competitive in PC gaming in the past decade, with up to 87 percent more performance when comparing the AMD Ryzen 5 1600X to the Intel flagship Core i5 model, the 7600K1.

“AMD Ryzen is a proven game-changer, ultimately bringing innovation and competition back across PC market segments, and we are excited to introduce the next tier of AMD Ryzen processors to the market today,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD, in a statement. “AMD Ryzen 5 revitalizes the mid-section of the desktop market, offering consumers excellent pricing while providing a smooth and impressive overall experience, whether for high-performance gaming or demanding applications.”

Starting today there are two 6-core and two 4-core AMD Ryzen 5 models available, all featuring AMD simultaneous multithreading (SMT) technology. All AMD Ryzen processors support the new AM4 infrastructure, with motherboard designs already broadly available from top motherboard manufacturers.

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X and 1600 models are designed for smooth gaming and broadcasting, and deliver workstation-class performance in a new market segment. AMD said the 1600X and 1600 models are two of the highest-performing and lowest power 6-core desktop processors that consumers can buy, with 12 threads delivering a decisive advantage in multi-core processing capability in its price level.

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X and 1400 are designed for performance gaming and processing featuring 4 processor cores with 8 threads for high performance gaming and processing, with AMD SenseMI Technology to analyze and adapt to customer needs. To deliver the best gaming experience possible, the 1500X features up to 200MHz of XFR (extended frequency range) when used with superior cooling– among the largest extended frequency ranges seen on an AMD Ryzen processor to date.

AMD is targeting the chips at gamers, including esports players and broadcasters. Prices for the chips range from $170 to $250.