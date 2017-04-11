PC gamers can finally try one of the best action game in recent history.

Sega today released Bayonetta for PC via Steam. This followed a couple of weeks of teasing, including the release of an 8-bit Bayonetta game on Steam during April Fools’ Day and a mysterious countdown clock on Sega’s site.

Bayonetta first released in 2010 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It received praise from gamers and critics for its stylish, combo-based action, but it was not a big sales hit. Nintendo published a sequel for the Wii U in 2014. That version came with a port of the original Bayonetta.

But this PC release opens the action game to a larger PC audience. At $20, it could attract the attention of curious gamers who have heard good things about Bayonetta over the years. Plus, the PC port promises 60 frames-per-second and higher HD resolutions.

“We are dedicated to bringing high-quality, best practice PC conversions of our back catalog games to our fans, and Bayonetta was a great fit,” said John Clark, senior vice president of commercial publishing for Sega Europe, is a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Bayonetta is one of the most often requested PC conversions of our games, so finally being able to launch it on Steam is fantastic. There’s more to come!”

We’ll have to wait and see if that “more to come” includes Bayonetta 2.