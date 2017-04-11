Ready At Dawn Studios‘ Deformers arena brawler game will debut on April 21 on the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One consoles, as well as Steam on the PC.

The game is one of the latest to be published by GameStop’s GameTrust publishing label. It is a zany physics-based multiplayer title where you play as a colorful blob and try to knock other players off of an elevated arena. The title is a very different kind of game for Ready At Dawn, which previously published The Order: 1886 on the PlayStation 4.

The title is a third-person smash ’em arena-combat game with frantic gameplay and combat that resembles Super Smash Bros., only with zany characters and beautiful 3D environments.

The title will debut for $30 for the standard edition and $40 for the collector’s edition. Up to eight players can battle at once in the third-person smash ’em arena combat game.

The companies are also revealing Founders Pack Forms, which are granted for free to all players who log in to Deformers during the first week of the launch, as well as those who have preordered.