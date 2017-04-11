PC gaming has never died. It will likely never die. It’s strong. It’s growing. And we at GamesBeat are going to focus more on the original gaming platform.

We’re reinvirogating our PC Gaming Channel. Reporter Jeff Grubb is the speartip of our charge into the world’s most diverse platform. And we’re not going to just cover news about games — we’re going to dive into how people make these works of art: how they come up with ideas and designs, how they figure out mechanics and which tools to use, how they sign with publishers and build communities, how they support their games with postrelease content, and more.

We’ll be talking to designers about how they deal with animation, how they deal with lighting, and how they customize game engines for their unique creations. We’ll talk to analysts about the best ways to monetize, and we’ll see what leading marketers have to say about promoting your game. We’ll talk to social media marvels about spreading word of mouth on Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, and more. And we’ll talk to those who’ve had success on Steam — and how to learn from their lessons.

We’ll also focus more on the indie scene, with bite-sized looks at games, interviews with designers, and more.

Some of this will come in the form of our reporting, but we’ll also run op-eds from a variety of voices in PC gaming.

And we’ve won the support of Intel, one of the industry’s biggest players, as sponsor for what promises to be an incredible journey.

So, please, join GamesBeat on this next adventure — it’s going to be an exciting ride.

—The GamesBeat Team: Jason Wilson, Dean Takahashi, Jeff Grubb, and Mike Minotti