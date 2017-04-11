GoPro is trying to unlock new sales for its action cameras, so today the company is launching its first camera trade up program. If you turn in your old GoPro camera, you can get $100 off of the company’s Connected Hero5 cameras.

San Mateo, Calif.-based GoPro is incentivizing users in the United States to buy the new, cloud-connected GoPro. For a limited time starting April 11, existing GoPro owners can receive $100 off a new Hero5 Black, or $50 off a Hero5 Session when they trade in any previous-generation GoPro Hero camera.

To participate in GoPro’s Trade-Up Program, customers should visit the Trade-Up website, select the new camera of their choice, and follow the instructions to return their previous-generation GoPro HERO camera.

“Our Hero5 cameras are the best we’ve ever made. And when paired with GoPro’s new software, they unlock the simplest, most powerful mobile storytelling solution yet,” said CJ Prober, GoPro’s chief operating officer, in a statement. “Our Trade-Up Program allows us to introduce existing customers to the modern GoPro experience and prepare our community for the new software enhancements ahead.”

Hero5 Black and Hero5 Session retail for $400 and $300, respectively.