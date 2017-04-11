Microsoft announced a slew of updates to Sway, its mobile- and web-friendly app for making sleek presentations.

Now users can record audio in their Sways, so long as they’re using Edge, Chrome, or Firefox, and even add closed-caption files to go along with audio and (for Office 365 subscribers) video content, the Sway team said in a blog post.

Sways now have a button on the bottom to bring up a Navigation view, which is meant to help viewers jump to certain places faster. It’s certainly more efficient than scrolling on and on.

And now, if you’re an Office 365 subscriber, you can enable autoplay for Sways; they’ll advance at a set interval, so you can sit back and just look at the content moving along in front of you. You can tell Sway to loop the presentation continuously if you’d like.

Plus, Sway now lets you see how many times your Sway was viewed when you go to the My Sways page.

By launching a bunch of high-level features, Microsoft is effectively saying it hasn’t given up on Sway, which it introduced in 2014. Of course, that doesn’t mean PowerPoint is going anywhere. Sway is just another option that might be better for creating or viewing in certain scenarios.