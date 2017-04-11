Overwatch has a 50,000-person queue as the Blizzard deals with a potential bug and server troubles.

The publisher launched its Overwatch: Insurrection event for the class-based team shooter today, but you may have difficulties getting into a match. The publisher has confirmed that a technical issue has forced it to disable many of the game’s features. While Blizzard has not confirmed exactly what the issue is, some people were noticing that they were getting a loot box more often than is normal.

Whatever the reason for the issues, Blizzard says it is working on a fix. And while you may get online, you’ll likely notice some missing modes and you may still get disconnected at any moment.

Some #Overwatch players may be experiencing latency or disconnections. We are investigating this now. — BlizzardCS (@BlizzardCS) April 11, 2017

Blizzard has dropped the 3-on-3 elimination and the 6-on-6 Capture The Flag mode temporarily.

“We don’t have an ETA for when the technical issues will be resolved and these features will be re-enabled,” Blizzard wrote in a post on its message boards. “Apologies for the inconvenience, and thank you for your patience.”