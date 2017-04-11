It’s a not holiday, but Overwatch is giving its fans another batch of limited time content.

After a leak yesterday, Blizzard today confirmed Overwatch’s Uprising event. From April 11 (yes, as in now) to May 1, players can unlock over 100 new cosmetics from loot boxes, including new character skins. The event also includes a new cooperative multiplayer mode, set seven years in the game’s past. It depicts an uprising in King’s Row and has players work together as Torbjörn, Tracer, Reinhardt, and Mercy.

Archive declassification complete.

Overwatch "Uprising" file status: OPEN. Commencing playback in 3…2…1… ⏰📂 https://t.co/jqvaWx0diz pic.twitter.com/12q4e7l2bV — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 11, 2017

Overwatch launched last May for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and quickly became a big hit. Events like these keep players engaged by offering new content and cosmetics.

Like with past events, the special loot boxes that give out the new cosmetics are only available for a limited time. In this case, until May 1. You can unlock loot boxes by increasing your player level or winning special game modes, or you can pay real money to buy them.