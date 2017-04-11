Planet Coaster just received new rides and beefed up its security.

Frontier Developments released a free update for its theme park simulator today. Planet Coaster came out for PC last November and managed to sell over 400,000 copies in its first month. According to Steam Spy, it is the top theme park simulator on Steam. Adding new content can keep players engaged and encourage new ones to check a game out. You can check out the full list of changes and additions here.

The update adds new rides, including go-karts, letting players design their own racing tracks. It also gives you the ability to design dueling coasters, synchronized rides that race each other. You can link up to five coasters together. The update also introduces new coaster types, like the Steel Hydra, a suspended swinging coaster.

Players can also now hire security guards, which will crack down on crime and littering in their parks. You can also place security cameras around your park.