For the second time this week, unreleased gaming footage has leaked. This time, it’s a new trailer for a galaxy far, far away.

Electronic Arts and developer DICE are going to reveal Star Wars: Battlefront II at the Celebration event for fans in Florida later this week, but at least one of the trailers for that game has already found its way online. The 30-second spot, which you can watch above (at least for now), teases a single-player campaign involving what seems like a Imperial soldier potentially turning to the Rebellion or possibly even leading a new fight against the Rebellion as it struggles to form a New Republic. The video also shows off multiplayer featuring characters, vehicles, and settings from every era of the Star Wars saga.

The trailer starts with a woman recalling the day her superiors issued their final orders. She says this over a shot of the second Death Star from Return of the Jedi exploding. According to the narrator, that’s the “day the real war began.” Following that, we see a shot of what looks like the New Order from Star Wars: The Force Awakens launching a squadron of TIE Fighters as another woman shouts that it’s time to avenge the fallen emperor.

All of this is likely setting up a campaign that will take players through the end of the Original Trilogy and into the most recent films. But this game won’t disavow the prequels. The video closes out with a promotional image that features an Imperial pilot (potentially the game’s hero), Rey from The Force Awakens, and Darth Maul from The Phantom Menace.