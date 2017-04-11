Nathan Drake’s story may be over, but Naughty Dog isn’t done with Uncharted yet.

The developer today announced that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is coming out on August 22 for $40 on the PlayStation 4. The Lost Legacy is a standalone entry in the Uncharted series. It’s kind of hard to define. It’s not an expansion, since it doesn’t require 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End to play it, but it’s also not a full price game. Still, the $40 price tag indicates that this will be a relatively lengthy standalone adventure.

A Thief’s End closed the book on series’ hero Nathan Drake’s story, but The Lost Legacy stars Chloe Frazer, the female treasure hunter introduced in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. Chloe was absent from A Thief’s End, so this game will give us an idea of what she’s been up to. It also stars Nadine, the mercenary leader who served as an antagonist in A Thief’s End.

Naughty Dog also released new footage of the game, which you can watch above.

The developer also announced that anyone who preorders The Lost Legacy at participating retailers will receive a free copy of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy for PlayStation 4. Naught Dog created that 3D platformer in 2001 for the PlayStation 2, but Sony recently announced that it is releasing a digital version for its newest console.