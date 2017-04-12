Bidalgo has launched its Bidalgo artificial intelligence agent to automate the entire processing of buying advertising for app marketers.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company is launching Bidalgo AI to automate the process of buying app installation advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and other platforms.

Bidalgo AI uses algorithms to manage and optimize the entire media buying cycle, from uploading ads and optimizing their performance to real-time bid management, budget allocation and more.

“Bidalgo AI delivers better Return on Ad Spend than any human possibly could, while automating complex workflows that until now have been performed manually,” said Peli Beeri, CEO of Bidalgo, in a statement. “We have spent the past several years perfecting algorithms that apply Artificial Intelligence to things like bid management and budget allocation, and we are proud to now offer the industry’s first AI algorithm for uploading creative as well. Bidalgo AI automates the entire media buying process so that UA professionals can focus on higher-level strategies.”

Bidalgo AI automates the entire media buying process, including the uploading of creative assets when needed, based on delivery and performance. It optimizes creative performance based on targeting, strategy, and other dimensions to keep creative fresh and deliver more frequent spikes.

It also allows marketers to set target goals for 7-Day Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and average Cost Per Install (CPI) and optimizes toward those measures of ad performance. And Bidalgo AI looks at both post-install ad spend and in-app payment revenue to calculate ROAS.

It also handles real-time bid management, dynamic budget allocation, and A/B testing.

“We have seen a notable uptick in campaign performance since testing out Bidalgo AI — it was able to increase our 7-Day ROAS by 15 percent in just 4 weeks. But, more importantly, it has freed up a lot of our UA team’s time and energy,” said Patrick Witham, director of user acquisition at Product Madness, in a statement. “Simply uploading new creative can take up to 50 percent of one of our user acquisition manager’s time. But with Bidalgo handling that for us, we have the time to focus on more strategic aspects of our campaigns, such as designing new creative, discovering new audiences, or breaking into new markets.”

Bidalgo is closing in on 70 employees, and it has not raised outside money. The company manages more than $200 million in annual ad spending for clients in games, consumer, fintech, and other apps.